Hurricane preparation list

Provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety:
Expect loss of electricity
Limit/use your supply of frozen foods (2 day max on frozen foods)
GET PRESCRIPTIONS Filled (2 weeks supply)
Pet Medications / food
Have your cars fueled (gas stations will run out)
Have extra cash available (cash machines will not work)
Charge cell phones (expect loss of signal)
Charge computer batteries
Get cell phone adapter for car to charge cell phones
Secure - dial up connection - might be last way to communicate
Let your out-of-town emergency contact know where you will stay for storm
If you evacuate - what shelter / hotel you are going to
Secure shelter for pets - most shelters and some hotels will not allow pets
If you evacuate to shelter - you will have to have PROOF that you live in area WHEN you want to return to your home
Inside home:
Set your refrigerator at its coldest setting (anticipate power loss) limit opening and do it quickly
Freeze gallons bottles of water (drain off for expansion) to help keep food cold
Coolers for food storage when needed
Fill bathtub for necessities (clean with bleach and seal drain with silicone caulk)
Extra toilet paper, Perrell hand soap, bucket for collecting water for flushing toilet (limit flushing)
Water heater can be drained if shortage of water (turn off breaker for water heater)
Stock heavy duty garbage bags (or vacuum sealed bags)
Gather important documents in waterproof and safe place - ready if you evacuate
Insurance Papers (know company's direct and 800 phone number, agents info and what your deductible is
Take photos of your home inside/outside prior to storm
Locate flash lights, battery operated TV/radio, battery lanterns - these were great!
First Aid kit (plus added items diarrhea tabs, children meds, rubbing alcohol, moist toweletts, sunscreen, bug spray etc.)
Outside home:
Bring in all out door furniture
Bring in all plants
Tie down anything you can't bring in
Secure all items so they don't become flying objects
Fill propane tanks (have extra filled) - if you loose electricity this may be only means of cooking
Screened patios - remove 6 ft of panels on each side to allow wind to flow - pull out the tubing in frame
Outside/inside parking of vehicle as close to garage door
Allow easy emergency exit from garage
Gloves
Drill - charge batteries
Secure hurricane shutters if you have or plywood for windows
Non-Perishable Food
Powdered milk, evaporated milk or parmalat milk
Canned meats/fish (tuna, ham etc)
Canned fruit and veggies
Jell-O's, puddings that don't have to refrigerated
Dry foods (spaghetti, rice)
Canned soups / chili
Dry fruits and Nuts - we added raisins and M&M - are staple "Comfort" food
Cereal
Crackers / cookies
Coffee / tea (they have coffee in tea like bags - just add water!
Peanut butter and Jelly
Pudding
Prepared foods
Pet Food and Medicine
Easy food/snacks that don't require cooking
Noodles in cup - just add water
Must have supplies:
Cash
COPY OF INSURANCE POLICY - their info
Cell phones
Drinking water (at least 7 gallons for each person)
Prescriptions
Names and addresses and phone numbers
Cameras and film for after damages
Books, games, toys
Cooler
Ice
Dry Ice (if available)
Disposable plates, glasses and utensils
Cooking pots/pans that can be used on grill
Cooking utensils
Camping Stove / fuel (if you have one)
Manual can opener
Battery operated TV/Radio
TV with rabbit ears - when cable goes
Scissors
Knife
Spare batteries
Flash lights / lanterns-worked great
Lanterns - that use oil (if you have working ones)
Toilet paper
Diapers / wipes
First aid kit + extras
Tarps / plastic sheeting
Duck tape or masking tape
Nails, Rope, Lumber, Tools
Plastic garbage bags - heavy duty
Insect Repellent
Citronella candles
Sunscreen
Disinfectant
Soap / Detergents
BLEACH for sterilization - unscented with hypochlorite
Purification tables
Rain gear
Fire Extinguisher
Fuel - cars / generators if you have
Propane gas for grills
Charcoal and lighter fluid
Weather proof matches / Sterno
