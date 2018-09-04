Hurricane preparation list

Hurricane preparation list
Storm Prep List
By Hannah Daigle | September 4, 2018 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:55 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety:

Expect loss of electricity

Limit/use your supply of frozen foods (2 day max on frozen foods)

GET PRESCRIPTIONS Filled (2 weeks supply)

Pet Medications / food

Have your cars fueled (gas stations will run out)

Have extra cash available (cash machines will not work)

Charge cell phones (expect loss of signal)

Charge computer batteries

Get cell phone adapter for car to charge cell phones

Secure - dial up connection - might be last way to communicate

Let your out-of-town emergency contact know where you will stay for storm

If you evacuate - what shelter / hotel you are going to

Secure shelter for pets - most shelters and some hotels will not allow pets

If you evacuate to shelter - you will have to have PROOF that you live in area WHEN you want to return to your home

Inside home:

Set your refrigerator at its coldest setting (anticipate power loss) limit opening and do it quickly

Freeze gallons bottles of water (drain off for expansion) to help keep food cold

Coolers for food storage when needed

Fill bathtub for necessities (clean with bleach and seal drain with silicone caulk)

Extra toilet paper, Perrell hand soap, bucket for collecting water for flushing toilet (limit flushing)

Water heater can be drained if shortage of water (turn off breaker for water heater)

Stock heavy duty garbage bags (or vacuum sealed bags)

Gather important documents in waterproof and safe place - ready if you evacuate

Insurance Papers (know company's direct and 800 phone number, agents info and what your deductible is

Take photos of your home inside/outside prior to storm

Locate flash lights, battery operated TV/radio, battery lanterns - these were great!

First Aid kit (plus added items diarrhea tabs, children meds, rubbing alcohol, moist toweletts, sunscreen, bug spray etc.)

Outside home:

Bring in all out door furniture

Bring in all plants

Tie down anything you can't bring in

Secure all items so they don't become flying objects

Fill propane tanks (have extra filled) - if you loose electricity this may be only means of cooking

Screened patios - remove 6 ft of panels on each side to allow wind to flow - pull out the tubing in frame

Outside/inside parking of vehicle as close to garage door

Allow easy emergency exit from garage

Gloves

Drill - charge batteries

Secure hurricane shutters if you have or plywood for windows

Non-Perishable Food

Powdered milk, evaporated milk or parmalat milk

Canned meats/fish (tuna, ham etc)

Canned fruit and veggies

Jell-O's, puddings that don't have to refrigerated

Dry foods (spaghetti, rice)

Canned soups / chili

Dry fruits and Nuts - we added raisins and M&M - are staple "Comfort" food

Cereal

Crackers / cookies

Coffee / tea (they have coffee in tea like bags - just add water!

Peanut butter and Jelly

Pudding

Prepared foods

Pet Food and Medicine

Easy food/snacks that don't require cooking

Noodles in cup - just add water

Must have supplies:

Cash

COPY OF INSURANCE POLICY - their info

Cell phones

Drinking water (at least 7 gallons for each person)

Prescriptions

Names and addresses and phone numbers

Cameras and film for after damages

Books, games, toys

Cooler

Ice

Dry Ice (if available)

Disposable plates, glasses and utensils

Cooking pots/pans that can be used on grill

Cooking utensils

Camping Stove / fuel (if you have one)

Manual can opener

Battery operated TV/Radio

TV with rabbit ears - when cable goes

Scissors

Knife

Spare batteries

Flash lights / lanterns-worked great

Lanterns - that use oil (if you have working ones)

Toilet paper

Diapers / wipes

First aid kit + extras

Tarps / plastic sheeting

Duck tape or masking tape

Nails, Rope, Lumber, Tools

Plastic garbage bags - heavy duty

Insect Repellent

Citronella candles

Sunscreen

Disinfectant

Soap / Detergents

BLEACH for sterilization - unscented with hypochlorite

Purification tables

Rain gear

Fire Extinguisher

Fuel - cars / generators if you have

Propane gas for grills

Charcoal and lighter fluid

Weather proof matches / Sterno

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.