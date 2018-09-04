FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Gordon set to make landfall tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today will not have as much rain around. There will be only a few scattered showers this afternoon. I have the rain chances down to 30% today. The better chance for rain is south of I-10 near the coast. North of I-10 could still have an isolated shower or two, but it is less likely that happens. Temperatures, meanwhile, will continue to be help in check and will stay in the 80s.