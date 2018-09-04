FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Gordon set to make landfall tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today will not have as much rain around. There will be only a few scattered showers this afternoon. I have the rain chances down to 30% today. The better chance for rain is south of I-10 near the coast. North of I-10 could still have an isolated shower or two, but it is less likely that happens. Temperatures, meanwhile, will continue to be help in check and will stay in the 80s.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will slowly go back down. I do not expect any rain after sunset, and more particularly after midnight. The temperature will slowly cool down, but it will still be warm and humid.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. I have a 20% chance of rain overnight. This will be more like drizzle than anything else. It will be a muggy night, but it will not be too warm. The rain and clouds are helping keep the temperature cool. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s.
Tropical Storm Gordon is in the Gulf of Mexico and is continuing to move to the WNW. Gordon is expected to make landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi late tonight, or early Wednesday morning. Gordon should also be a category one hurricane by that time. The expected landfall is too far to the east to have any major impact to us in Southwest Louisiana.
On Wednesday, the rain chances will remain at 40%. Gordon will keep moving to the northwest and will stay out of our viewing area. Therefore, we should not have much of an impact at all. It may be a little breezy at times, but nothing too strong.
By Thursday, the center of the storm will be to our north. Gordon will be weaker but may bring a few showers to our area. Since the storm center will be to our north, it will pull moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico, keeping our rain chances around 60% for Thursday and Friday.
This next weekend will not be as bad. There will be some rain around, but certainly not a wash out. I have the rain chances at 40% for Saturday and Sunday. So, it will be back to a normal summertime pattern. There could be a few breaks in the clouds at times, so any outdoor plans should not be canceled.
