FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gordon makes landfall tonight with minimal impacts to SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Our weather to start the day will again be dominated by an upper level low over SE Texas that will spark up some showers and storms especially during the first half of the day but those heavier downpours will likely again set up over SE Texas where the highest rain chances will be in place. We could still see some occasional rain over parts of SW Louisiana with the chance of some scattered afternoon thunderstorms redeveloping between 2 P.M. and 5 P.M.