FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gordon makes landfall tonight with minimal impacts to SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Our weather to start the day will again be dominated by an upper level low over SE Texas that will spark up some showers and storms especially during the first half of the day but those heavier downpours will likely again set up over SE Texas where the highest rain chances will be in place. We could still see some occasional rain over parts of SW Louisiana with the chance of some scattered afternoon thunderstorms redeveloping between 2 P.M. and 5 P.M.
Some additional breaks in the rain today will allow temperatures to warm up a little more compared to Monday, topping out in the middle 80s this afternoon and winds will be prevailing out of the east between 5 and 10 mph. With Gordon barreling up the Gulf, tide levels will be about 1 foot above normal during times of high tide today, so significant coastal flooding will not be an issue for our area today or tonight.
Gordon is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before making a landfall around the Mississippi coastline tonight and the impacts will be felt near where the storm makes landfall and point east of the eye where the surge, flood and tornado threat will be highest. Gordon is a small storm in size and the wind fields are tightly packed near the center, making for only a small area of hurricane force winds where the storm makes landfall.
With Southwest Louisiana far enough west of landfall, there will be no impacts to our area with regards to surge, coastal flooding, tornadoes or winds. There will be at times some tropical rain bands that will circle the storms as it moves northwestward through Wednesday and Thursday that will keep rain in our forecast, but I do not expect any significant flood threat as the storm makes a departure from the state by Friday and Saturday.
With Gordon approaching the northern Gulf Coast by tonight, travel is not advised in areas east of New Orleans as hurricane warnings are posted along the entire Mississippi and Alabama coastlines with conditions beginning to deteriorate in those areas later today and quickly by this evening. Gordon will likely make a landfall as a category one hurricane and then weaken upon landfall Wednesday as it moves northwestward through the state through Friday.
Chances of rain for Southwest Louisiana will lessen even more by the weekend, but a few daily afternoon storms can’t be totally ruled out for our area for Saturday and Sunday but hotter weather will eventually return with the departure of clouds and tropical rains later this week and weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
