Charges dropped for man accused of shooting at police officer

We acknowledge the difficulties of a police investigation into an officer-involved shooting—this one is particularly challenging, since Ofcr. Hamadeh did not have his body worn camera activated. However, there are differing perceptions of what actually occurred on the evening of August 7. While the police department contends that Mr. Howard fired at Ofcr. Hamadeh with a handgun and the officer fired back, no handgun, potentially wielded by Mr. Howard, was found. Mr. Howard immediately asked that the officer’s body worn camera footage be viewed, because he had no gun—he had only fled the scene. Indeed, witnesses state that they heard only a single gunshot. With these preliminary facts in mind, the now-revealed absence of any body worn camera video, the department’s refusal to release the video obtained by a citizen for public review, and Ofcr. Hamadeh’s history of now a second controversial police shooting, the NBPA, and the public, are concerned that the investigation into this matter is justly conducted.