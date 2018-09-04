Boil advisory issued for part of Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Cameron Parish, according to a spokesperson from Waterworks District 11.
Cameron Parish Waterworks District 11 customers on Gulf Hwy starting at Cal Cam Line Road north to Lincoln Road and on Lincoln Road from Gulf Hwy to Lake Street are impacted by this boil advisory.
The company will be flushing waterlines and pressure will be dropping below the minimum requirement of 20 PSI. Due to this pressure drop the boil advisory has been put in place.
Residents should boil water for one full minute in a clean container to disinfect the water prior to consumption.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.