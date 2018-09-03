UPDATE: Tropical Storm Gordon forms over the Florida Keys; headed into the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The weather doesn’t take a holiday, and that is never more obvious than today as a developing tropical storm in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is making a dash for the coastline of Southeast Louisiana by tomorrow. That combined with our already soaked grounds from our no-named tropical system off the coast of SE Texas that continues to bring rain to the area through the day is already setting up a very soggy start to our week.
A Flash Flood Watch continues through the day today as our current rain that began on Sunday will continuethrough much of the morning and afternoon with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible that could lead to flash flooding. The bulk of the heaviest rain will fall between now and this afternoon, tapering off by early evening.
Hardest hit areas with rainfall are SE Texas and southeastern Jeff Davis Parish with rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches have fallen over the past 12 to 24 hours.
Our current rain is not associated with Tropical Storm Gordon but another tropical disturbance that pushed across the coastline on Sunday and remains off the coast of Southeast Texas this morning.
The latest track pushes Gordon inland over SE Louisiana by Tuesday night as a tropical storm with the track keeping any impacts upon landfall well away from Southwest Louisiana.
Some wrap-around rain from Gordon by Thursday and linger into Friday as the track slows a bit upon landfall, but flooding is looking to be less likely across Southwest Louisiana as of the latest track projections.
Rain chances should start to drop a bit by Saturday but will be dependent on the eventual track of the storm so lower confidence remains in the forecast beyond the next couple of days. Check back for update this week if you have outdoor weekend plans!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.