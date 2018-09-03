Tropical Storm Gordon forms, warnings for central Gulf in place

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Gordon developed in the Florida Keys on Labor Day morning, while Tropical Storm Florence continued to churn well out in the Atlantic Ocean.
Though the tropical storm wasn't yet named, the National Hurricane Center issued warnings in the wee hours of the morning, well ahead of the storm.
At about 10 miles from Key Largo, the tropical storm is heading west-northwest at 16 mph, with winds of around 45 mph.
Warnings were issued early Monday morning for the central Gulf coast, with areas from the Alabama-Florida border all the way to Morgan City, LA, told to prepare for tropical storm conditions - strong wind and heavy rainfall.
Forecasters have also issued a storm surge watch from the Alabama-Mississippi border to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
In the meantime, the tropical storm is pelting south Florida, the Florida Keys with heavy rain and wind.The National Hurricane Center said it's preparing to issue tropical storm warnings for south Florida and the Keys as well.
Gordon is expected to make landfall somewhere on the central Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm.
Well out into the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Florence continues to move west-northwestward.
Because Florence is so far away from the mainland, forecasters aren't yet sure what impact it will have on the U.S.
As it encounters shear that will hinder its development, Tropical Storm Florence is expected to make a northwest turn. The timing of that turn is key in determining its impacts, if any, on the U.S. mainland, forecasters said.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.