34th annual Boo Zoo’s zydeco labor day festival

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Boo Zoo Labor Day Festival has been held every year after zydeco musician, Boo Zoo Chavis, started the tradition in his yard 34 years ago.
Chavis started the festival in 1984 in his yard, and now, this event has grown to include anyone and everyone. Even seventeen years after his death, his family still keeps his memory and that tradition alive.
“Well he was a legend for his music. He loved people, he loved having a good time and most of all, he loved giving this festival every Labor Day.” Says Margaret Chavis, one of Boo Zoo’s daughters.
This event isn’t just for Boo Zoo, it’s also held in the memory of other members from the family that have since passed on.
Chavis explains, “Charles was my oldest brother and he died in 2001, seven months after my dad with a heart attack. We lost my mother in ’09, and we lost Quincey Trell in ’16.”
Chavis says the day is in honor of them, celebrating by coming together. She says it's a tradition that just can't come to an end.
“Oh, it means a lot. It means a lot, it’s like you can’t give it up. You say you’re not going to do it and then something inside says ‘oh yeah, we got to do this’. Because I know they’re looking, they’d be proud.” She says.
Boo Zoo's memory is kept alive at this annual event full of live zydeco music, homemade food, and of course, family.
Chavis says, “My daddy was all about family, so this is what he wanted to do so were trying to continue it and this is all about them that’s why we’re here. But all my sisters and brothers, they’re with me.”
She says that the weather can’t stop this tradition from continuing on.
“But hey, they’re looking at us, the sun’s going to shine.”
