Need sandbags? Here’s where to get them

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The predicted tropical storm is set to cause rain in Southwest Louisiana and our 7News Stormteam has been tracking it’s progress. In the meantime, The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness released a list of places to get sandbags.
Here’s a list of sandbag locations:
- Ward 1 Barn: 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
- Ward 3 Old Barn: 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 3 Barn / East Public Works Facility: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 4: Public Works West Maintenance Facility: 2915 Post Oak Road Sulphur, LA
- Ward 8 Barn: 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa
- Ward 5: Corner of Berry and Third streets, Starks
- Ward 7 - Vinton (Edgerly) Fire Station: 2205 La. 388, Vinton (Edgerly)
- Ward 7 Fire Department: 2815 Foreman Road, Vinton
- Ward 6 Barn: 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy
- Ward 2 Barn: 7085 LA 14 East, Hayes
Ward 4 Sulphur Police and Burton Complex are NOT sandbag locations. Residents will need to furnish their own shovels.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.