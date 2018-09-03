Kinder native Blake Trahan records first hit in MLB debut

Trahan was 1-3 in the game

By Brady Renard | September 3, 2018 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:47 PM

PITTSBURGH, PA (KPLC) - Cincinnati Reds' shortstop Blake Trahan made his first MLB game a memorable one on Monday, as the Kinder native picked up his first career hit.

Trahan was one for three in his major league debut, hitting a single off Williams in the seventh inning.

He was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Trahan, the club’s third-round draft pick in 2015, hit .245 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 444 at-bats for the Reds AAA-affliate Louisville this season.

