Kinder native Blake Trahan records first hit in MLB debut

PITTSBURGH, PA (KPLC) - Cincinnati Reds' shortstop Blake Trahan made his first MLB game a memorable one on Monday, as the Kinder native picked up his first career hit.
Trahan was one for three in his major league debut, hitting a single off Williams in the seventh inning.
He was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Trahan, the club’s third-round draft pick in 2015, hit .245 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 444 at-bats for the Reds AAA-affliate Louisville this season.
