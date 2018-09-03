FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical weather makes for a soggy week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The weather doesn’t take a holiday, and that is never more obvious than today as a developing tropical storm in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is making a dash for the coastline of Southeast Louisiana by tomorrow. That combined with our already soaked grounds from our no-named tropical system off the coast of SE Texas that continues to bring rain to the area through the day is already setting up a very soggy start to Labor Day.
A Flash Flood Watch continues through the day today as our current rain that began on Sunday will continue through much of the morning and afternoon with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible that could lead to flash flooding. The bulk of the heaviest rain will fall between now and this afternoon, tapering off by early evening.
Our current rain is not associated with future Gordon but another tropical disturbance that pushed across the coastline on Sunday and remains off the coast of Southeast Texas this morning.
Flooding will also be an issue for some areas later this week as our second tropical punch of heavy rain arrives from what will become Tropical Storm Gordon. Right now, wind doesn’t look to be a big concern as the initial landfall is forecast over Southeast Louisiana, but higher than normal tides along the coast will cause some coastal flood concerns along with the heavy rain and inland flooding potential.
The heaviest rains from Gordon will begin to arrive late in Southwest Louisiana by Thursday but linger into Friday as the track slows a bit upon landfall. If you live in a flood prone area, be thinking now about sandbags in those usual trouble spots and be ready to seek higher ground if necessary.
Rain chances should start to drop a bit by Saturday but will be dependent on the eventual track of the storm so lower confidence remains in the forecast beyond the next couple of days. Check back for update this week if you have outdoor weekend plans!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
