FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms likely all week with the tropics becoming active

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - More rain is likely through the day with heavy downpours at times. There is a flash flood watch in effect for most of our viewing area. There are a few flash flood warnings in effect in Texas that could eventually move our way. So, watch out for any street flooding. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will slowly go back down. There will likely be some rain around, even beyond sunset. Keep the umbrella or a rain jacket nearby of you are planning to be outdoors.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. I have a 30% chance of rain overnight. These will be light to moderate showers. At times, it could only be a few sprinkles. It will be a muggy night, but it will not be too warm. The rain and clouds are helping keep the temperature cool.
Tropical Storm Gordon has formed off the tip of Florida and is heading in our direction. The latest forecast models are indicating Gordon will go to the east of us and move north. We will still see lots of rain from this system. Gordon is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday.
Therefore, Tuesday will still have a good chance for more rain, like what we are seeing today. Then on Wednesday, the rain chances will stay about the same. Only about a 40% chance, despite Gordon making landfall near Southeast Louisiana. I do not expect any severe weather, though.
On Thursday, the center of the storm will be to our north. Gordon will be weaker by then but will still pack a punch with a lot of rain. That is because Gordon will be pulling more moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and we should see scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances are up to 70%, so definitely have an umbrella on this day.
On Friday, the rain chances will come down a little bit. There will still be a lot of rainfall in the afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 60%. There will also be heavy rainfall at times. The temperature will be held down thanks to the rain and the cloud cover.
This next weekend will not be as bad. There will be some rain around, but certainly not a wash out. I have the rain chances at 40% for Saturday and Sunday. There could be a few breaks in the clouds at times, so any outdoor plans should not be canceled.
