Cowgirl soccer beats Cajuns, 3-0

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Cowgirls completed a sweep of its four-game soccer home stand Sunday afternoon with a dominant 3-0 win against Louisiana-Lafayette. With the win, the Cowgirls move to 5-1 on the season after their fourth straight win and tying their best start to a season since 2013.
“Taking care of business at home is always really important as we get ready for conference play in the coming weeks,” said head coach Drew Fitzgerald. “It’s great to see that this team really understands what it takes to win at home. That’s good to see.”
McNeese struck first in the 17th minute with a goal from Morgan Middleton, her second on the year. The goal was set up beautifully by Oklahoma transfer Kacie Kinley who earned her first assist on the year.
The second goal in the first half was scored by Dayna Garcia on a free kick, from about 45 yards out, a kick McNeese was awarded after a Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3-2) player was called for a foul.
“Coach Drew told me to make the goalie make a play, so I just took a shot at the net and it went in,” said Garcia. “I’ve been trying to break the barrier and get my first goal. It’s exciting to finally do so.”
The Cowgirls showed off their dominate defense with allowing just one shot in the first half and zero shots on goal.
Meanwhile, the Cowgirls took eight shots, all of them being on goal, and scored two goals off them.
“We came out with a real sense of purpose from the get go by putting them under the gun to set the tone,” said Fitzgerald. “We got to put everyone on the field today because of good play. We really didn’t have to take anyone off because of bad play and everyone who went out there got the job done.”
The Cowgirls tallied their last goal on the game in the second half on a header by Nola Prickett off a corner kick from Rachel Palet. It was Prickett’s first goal and Palet’s first assist on the year.
The McNeese Cowgirls will be back in action on September 7 in Edinburg, Texas when they visit UT-Rio Grande Valley.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.