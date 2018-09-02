TROPICAL FORECAST: Potential Tropical Cyclone 7

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The National Hurricane Center has elevated the chance for development of Potential tropical cyclone (PTC) 7 to a 70% chance in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance in the next 5 days. The system is currently located north of Cuba and south of the central Bahamas.
Model guidance suggests that this system remains weak as it travels across Florida into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. If this system does develop into a tropical system, it will likely remain weak and its main threat will be heavy downpours as suggested by the image above.
Potential tracks on this system are clustered to our east with this system making landfall between Louisiana and Mississippi. Tracks stay clustered with most of them bringing the system north through Southwest Mississippi and Northeast Louisiana. There are a few outliers that have the system curving and bringing the area of tropical moisture into Southwest Louisiana. IF and that is a big if, this were to happen the main threat for our area would be heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding.
The current models do agree a little bit more today with PTC 7 making landfall to our east and continuing on a North/Northwest track. The European model (above) shows a more northwest track, whereas the GFS (below) shows a more northward momentum after making landfall.
