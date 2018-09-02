Reds call up Kinder native, Blake Trahan

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kinder, La. native and former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun, Blake Trahan was given his MLB chance on Saturday, August 1 after being called up within the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Trahan, the club’s third-round draft pick in 2015, hit .245 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 444 at-bats for Louisville this season. The Reds have been without a true backup shortstop since Alex Blandino was injured.
Trahan is the second player from the Reds' 2015 draft to make the big league. Tanner Rainey was the first.
Trahan was the 2015 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, hit a .245, to go along with two home runs and 31 runs batted in over the course of 129 games this season for Louisville, the Reds' AAA affiliate.
Louisiana shows him support.
