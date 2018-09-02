FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch through the day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this afternoon a flash flood watch continues as more rain streams from the Gulf into Southwest Louisiana. Some of this rain is heavy and could lead to localized flooding in low lying areas. Be careful if venturing out today as street flooding could become a problem. The flash flood watch is set to expire at 7 pm this evening, but could be extended as rain is expected to continue overnight into tomorrow morning.
Through the day tomorrow rain chances become scattered, but the chance for heavy downpours is still there through the day. We could see up to three inches of rain and some localized areas could see even more depending on training of the system. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy keeping temperatures low only getting into the mid 80s. Rain chances taper off overnight into Tuesday.
With plenty of moisture still present across Southwest Louisiana into Tuesday there is a good chance for scattered showers through the day. Temperatures will still remain relatively cool as cloudy skies are expected to continue and moisture sticks around making it harder for the air to heat up.
Right now, models are showing that the next surge of tropical moisture is going to remain to our east. This means rain chances will remain scattered and mainly in the afternoon for now. We do have an elevated chance for rain on Thursday as the tropical system is expected to move across central Louisiana elevating our rain chances slightly through the day. Temperatures stay cool for this time of the year in the 80s with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s nightly.
