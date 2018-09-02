Color run hits the streets of lake charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The bright colors and stomping feet mark the start of the annual colors for a cause event full of music, food, and..well, color. president of colors for a cause, Albert Daigle, says this is the fist time the event has come to lake charles.
“We normally do an event in Westlake, but we decided this year to do something a little different. It’s all about giving and helping back out, you know... My life changed big time when my son passed.”
The daigle family lost their son, Brandon, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of ten.
“He always had a dream that he wanted an organization to be able to help families. Because most of the organizations out there, you’re pretty much giving money to a CEO.”
Daigle says colors for a cause only uses it’s proceeds to benefit families in the southwest Louisiana region.
“We’re one hundred percent volunteer. We serve the six area parishes first, then we do the rest of Louisiana as a secondary.”
One of the families participating in the event is the Folsom family, who lost their daughter when she was just thirteen years old.
“We walk in memory of my daughter Taylor." Says Helena Folsom, "They’re amazing people, they honor our children, they always strive to keep their memory alive. Not many people think it can happen to them but colors for a cause is always there for them. This is our way of celebrating her. We don’t look at it as a sad thing because were here with people that understand what we’ve gone through or they’re going through it themselves.”
Through the years of running this event, Albert Daigle says he is humbled by the amount of people who share his son’s dream.
“I’ve met so many kids that we’ve helped and that’s passed on, so many of their dreams were the same as what Brendan’s was, just to give back and to help. So it just makes it more positive to keep rolling on and helping everybody.”
