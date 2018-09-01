WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral of John McCain

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The nation will remember John McCain this morning as his body will travel to Washington National Cathedral at 8:30 a.m. this morning Sep. 1, 2018.
The motorcade will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where his widow, Cindy McCain, will lay a ceremonial wreath on his coffin.
McCain’s funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Washington National Cathedral.
During the funeral former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama as well as McCain’s daughter Meghan are scheduled to speak.
