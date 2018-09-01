Scary scene as deputy just misses getting hit by out of control truck

The 81-year-old pickup truck driver had reportedly just been released from the hospital after being pulled over for erratic driving earlier in the day.
August 31, 2018 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 9:13 PM

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND (WDAY/CNN) - An out of control pickup truck was caught on camera careening into a stopped vehicle with a sheriff's deputy standing just feet away.

It happened during a traffic stop in North Dakota on Wednesday.

He may have experienced another medical episode before the second incident.

"I mean, he had all the lights on in that vehicle and you have to be blind if you don't see it, so, yeah he was lit up like a Christmas tree,” said Grand Forks County Sheriff Bob Rost.

The pickup truck driver was issued a citation and returned to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither the sheriff's deputy nor the driver of the other vehicle were injured.

