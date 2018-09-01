FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical moisture surging through next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this afternoon expect a good scattering of showers and storms through the evening. Rain chances do extend into the overnight hours, but those shower and storms should remain confined to the coast. The main threat with the showers today are gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s thanks in part to lots of rain cooled air across the area.
Into the day tomorrow rain chances are elevated to a 70% chance of rain as we continue to see tropical moisture over the area. We could see pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning with the showers and storms tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will only get into the 80s with overnight lows dropping back into the 70s.
That rain chances continues overnight into Monday morning. Rain chances are even greater through the day on Monday. As we continue to see that tropical moisture surge across the area. Again, the main threats with these showers and storms are heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning. If you have any out door plans I would move those inside as rain does look widespread across the area.
Tuesday, there will still be lots of moisture left around the area and with daytime heating we could see a good scattering of showers through the day. Temperatures expected to get near the 90s. This is ahead of another chance for tropical moisture to push into the area on Wednesday.
This is where the models do not agree because we get into the chance for tropical development and the models do not handle tropical systems well. The area marked for development is south of Florida right now, but expected to move into the eastern Gulf where it has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days. Conditions are not perfect for development and there are several factors hindering this systems development.
Regardless of development, we could see quite a bit of rain depending on where this system tracks. Right now, the models have the moisture impacting Southeast Louisiana and moving north into Mississippi, but that could quickly change and we could see that heavy rainfall in our area. Again, the main threat with this tropical area is rainfall. Models are showing between 3-5 inches in the next 5 days.
We are also watching tropical storm Florence out in the Atlantic. This system is expected to maintain tropical storm strength for the next 5 days as it curves out into the middle of the Atlantic.
