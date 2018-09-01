Boy ‘covered in bruises’ found in washing machine in OK; father, girlfriend arrested for abuse

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KFOR/CNN) - An Oklahoma couple was arrested this week on child abuse charges after stunned police found the victim hiding in a washing machine.
Cody Wayne Hudson, 28, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Taylor Ainsworth, both face child abuse by injury charges after Ainsworth's own sister called the cops.
Midwest City assistant police chief Sid Porter said she called "claiming the sister had admitted to the mom that she basically had beaten her boyfriend's 9-year-old son."
Police first searched their house on Monday morning. They couldn't find the boy in the home where three other children also live.
Porter said officers were getting the run-around, being told that the boy wasn't there.
"Officers leave and then turn around and go right back three minutes later because they find information he wasn't somewhere else,” Porter said.
Where the boy was, according to court documents, was "in the washing machine covered by a blanket" where he was told by Ainsworth and Hudson to hide.
"The child was covered in bruises from the top of his head to the bottom of his legs," wrote an officer in a probable cause affidavit. "He had multiple large bruises on his face and a black eye."
According to court documents, the boy said Ainsworth was behind most of the abuse. He said she "bit him numerous times" and had been "stomping on his left leg" and was telling him to "shut up or I'll beat you more."
"To put clothes in front to try to hide him, so the police can't find him, and threaten him if he says anything, it's just very sad,” Porter said.
State authorities removed the boy and the three other children from the home.
Bond was set at $10,000 for both Ainsworth and Hudson.
