WATCH LIVE: TDL Overtime - Scores and highlights at 11 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: TDL Overtime - Scores and highlights at 11 p.m.
August 31, 2018 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 10:53 PM

It’s the first week of the high school football season.

Catch all the highlights on TDL and TDL Overtime. Mobile users click HERE to watch.

Scores

Class 5A

  • Sulphur 54, Carencro 42
  • Barbe 49, Ponchatoula 27

Class 4A

  • Sam Houston 35, St. Louis 21
  • Leesville 38, Washington-Marion 18
  • DeRidder 41, South Beauregard 12

Class 3A

  • Westlake 22, DeQuincy 21
  • Crowley 14, Iowa 3
  • Notre Dame 35, LaGrange 14
  • Church Point 30, Jennings 21

Class 2A

  • Vinton 34, Grand Lake 7
  • Lake Arthur 42, Elton 13
  • Welsh 41, Rayne 16
  • Kinder 35, Oakdale 0
  • Lake Charles College Prep 47, Pickering 0
  • Rosepine 35, Merryville 13

Class 1A

  • Delcambre 49, South Cameron 25
  • Oberlin 22, Mamou 0
  • Iota 28, Basile 10 
  • East Beauregard 34, Hamilton 30

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.