WATCH LIVE: TDL Overtime - Scores and highlights at 11 p.m.

It’s the first week of the high school football season.
Scores
Class 5A
- Sulphur 54, Carencro 42
- Barbe 49, Ponchatoula 27
Class 4A
- Sam Houston 35, St. Louis 21
- Leesville 38, Washington-Marion 18
- DeRidder 41, South Beauregard 12
Class 3A
- Westlake 22, DeQuincy 21
- Crowley 14, Iowa 3
- Notre Dame 35, LaGrange 14
- Church Point 30, Jennings 21
Class 2A
- Vinton 34, Grand Lake 7
- Lake Arthur 42, Elton 13
- Welsh 41, Rayne 16
- Kinder 35, Oakdale 0
- Lake Charles College Prep 47, Pickering 0
- Rosepine 35, Merryville 13
Class 1A
- Delcambre 49, South Cameron 25
- Oberlin 22, Mamou 0
- Iota 28, Basile 10
- East Beauregard 34, Hamilton 30
