Suicide documentary coming to Lake Charles for community screening

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” is about a man named Kevin Hines who, at the age of 19, tried to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, and survived.
Licensed Professional Counselor Sheila Gilley explains why it’s called the ripple effect, “For everyone completed suicide, there’s 150 people either directly or indirectly affected by that one death. So it is very pervasive and it is a mental health crisis."
People who have seen the film, including Gilley, believe watching it can save lives.
“There is a little caveat that people who come who have had a history of hopelessness and hurting themself should bring someone they love and trust for comfort and support because the film could possibly trigger some thoughts that they had in the past of harming themselves because we are going to be talking about suicide.”
She says the film is for everyone including those possibly thinking thoughts of suicide, "What I would say to them is to be in the presence of someone you love and someone that loves you. Because that is the greatest protective factor for suicide is being connected to people you love and trust or just anything. Even dogs can be therapeutic. "
She says there are things everyone can do to help someone considering suicide including asking questions like these:
"Are you okay? Can I help you? What can I do? or I'm here to listen."
Jody Barrilleaux is with Halos (Healing After Loved One’s Suicide). She and group members will be there. Their priority is healing and honoring the memory of their loved ones. He says, “The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they were. We will speak loud and we will speak about our loved ones because this one little minute, how many minutes did my daddy live, he was 73 years old. He was a wonderful, good lookin' cowboy. He loved what he did, but this one act that he did in this life is not going to define who he was.”
The screening, sponsored by several groups will happen at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday September 8th at the Rosa Hart Theatre in the Lake Charles Civic Center. The film lasts about 90 minutes. The presentation will include two speakers, Greg Dicharry, a coproducer and c-creator of the documentary. Dr. Raymond Tucker, from LSU Psychology Department, who will also speak.
Sponsors include Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, the City of Lake Charles, NAMI, Hixson’s Funeral Home, the Psychiatric Center, Nick Perioux, of Pat’s of Henderson.
