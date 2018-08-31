Suicide documentary coming to Lake Charles for community screening

Jody Barrilleaux is with Halos (Healing After Loved One’s Suicide). She and group members will be there. Their priority is healing and honoring the memory of their loved ones. He says, “The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they were. We will speak loud and we will speak about our loved ones because this one little minute, how many minutes did my daddy live, he was 73 years old. He was a wonderful, good lookin' cowboy. He loved what he did, but this one act that he did in this life is not going to define who he was.”