Stine Labor Day tax-free weekend begins Saturday

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - One local store is paying all the taxes on purchases Labor Day weekend.
Stine is hosting a first Labor Day Tax Free Weekend beginning Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, and continues through Sept. 3, 2018.
Stine will pay 100 percent of the sales tax, both state and local, on everything in the store. The store is accepting cash, checks, debit cards, credit cards and Stine Cards.
The tax-free offer is only good on in-stock merchandise only.
For more information, visit Stine.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.