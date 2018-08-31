Sports Person of the Week - Lynlee Taylor

DeRIDDER, LA (KPLC) - “She’s small, she’s mighty and very unpredictable,” said Ramonda Vinsant.
“Being able to bounce on a trampoline it’s like you’re flying,” Lynlee Taylor said. “I like that.”
Ever since she was 6 years old that’s exactly what Lynlee Taylor has been doing, flying to the top. Taylor is currently ranked third in the nation for this gymnastics season, she’s a national bronze medalist and has earned a position on the USA team by medaling in all three of the prerequisite competitions earning a score of 137.
“We knew when she was little that she had something special,” Vinsant said. “Everyone thinks their kids are special, but Lynlee was very special to watch when she was growing up.”
The DeRidder native will fill one of the 4 spots in the synchronized trampoline category for team USA. Lynlee says her mom was the one who told her she’d be going to Russia.
“I was asleep, and she woke me up. We called everyone and told them,” Taylor said.
Taylor has put in countless hours to get this far. With her family, coaches, and classmates supporting her, the sky’s the limit for this gymnast.
“I do think Lynlee will go and finish well. I predict that she will hold her own and they're going to know Miss Lylee Taylor,” said Vinsant.
“You can do anything you put your mind to,” Taylor added.
