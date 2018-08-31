McNeese releases women’s basketball schedule

By Brady Renard | August 30, 2018 at 8:31 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 8:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball head coach Kacie Cryer released the upcoming 2018-19 schedule, one that is competitive and consists of 14 home games and 10 games against teams that played in the postseason a year ago.

*Southland Conference Game

November

  • 9     at Grambling 
  • 11   UL-Lafayette 
  • 15   at Texas 
  • 18   at UL-Monroe 
  • 21   LSU-A 25 at Rice

December

  • 8     at Alabama-Birmingham 
  • 11   at LSU 
  • 17   Southern-N.O. 
  • 19   Louisiana College 
  • 29   La. Tech

January

  • 2     *Incarnate Word 
  • 5     *at Northwestern State (DH) 
  • 9     *at Abilene Christian 
  • 12   *at New Orleans (DH) 
  • 16   *at Nicholls 
  • 19   *Southeastern La. (DH) 
  • 26   *Houston Baptist (DH)

February

  • 2     *Lamar (DH) 
  • 6     *Sam Houston State 
  • 9     *Northwestern State 
  • 13    *Stephen F. Austin 
  • 16    *at Southeastern La. (DH) 
  • 20    *at Central Arkansas 
  • 23    *New Orleans (DH) 
  • 27    *Nicholls

March

  • 2    *at Houston Baptist (DH) 
  • 6    *at Texas A&M-CC 
  • 9    *at Lamar (DH) 
  • 13-17 SLC Tournament (Katy, TX)

