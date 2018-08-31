McNeese releases women’s basketball schedule

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball head coach Kacie Cryer released the upcoming 2018-19 schedule, one that is competitive and consists of 14 home games and 10 games against teams that played in the postseason a year ago.
2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
*Southland Conference Game
November
- 9 at Grambling
- 11 UL-Lafayette
- 15 at Texas
- 18 at UL-Monroe
- 21 LSU-A 25 at Rice
December
- 8 at Alabama-Birmingham
- 11 at LSU
- 17 Southern-N.O.
- 19 Louisiana College
- 29 La. Tech
January
- 2 *Incarnate Word
- 5 *at Northwestern State (DH)
- 9 *at Abilene Christian
- 12 *at New Orleans (DH)
- 16 *at Nicholls
- 19 *Southeastern La. (DH)
- 26 *Houston Baptist (DH)
February
- 2 *Lamar (DH)
- 6 *Sam Houston State
- 9 *Northwestern State
- 13 *Stephen F. Austin
- 16 *at Southeastern La. (DH)
- 20 *at Central Arkansas
- 23 *New Orleans (DH)
- 27 *Nicholls
March
- 2 *at Houston Baptist (DH)
- 6 *at Texas A&M-CC
- 9 *at Lamar (DH)
- 13-17 SLC Tournament (Katy, TX)
