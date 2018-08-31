LCPD: Motorcycle fatality reported in two-vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to Lt. Richard Harrell with LCPD.
The crash occurred at the intersection of E. McNeese Street and La. 14 around 11:37 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
Upon arrival officers learned that the driver of the motorcycle was deceased and was then transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, says Harrell. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Jamie Francisco Gonzalez.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
Upon further investigation officers discovered the motorcycle was traveling south on La. 14 in the outside lane approaching McNeese St.
The driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, was traveling north on La. 14 in the inside lane attempting to turn left onto McNeese Street.
According to Harrell, the driver of the Tacoma turned left in front of the motorcycle which caused the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and toxicology tests are pending. Sgt. Jason Derise is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.