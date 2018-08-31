Judge rules in Chesson bankruptcy case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 10 months since a civil trial against Lake Charles Attorney Chris Chesson and his firm concerning his handling of bankruptcy cases.
And now the judge in the case has issued a ruling.
The judge in the Chesson civil trial finds there was a pervasive scheme to impersonate debtors during credit counseling and that it resulted in the filing of false pleadings and therefore a fraud upon the court.
Still, Chesson attorney John Green says it’s sort of a victory:
"In some sense he does feel vindicated."
"I think that what the ruling says is, that the judge couldn't find any instance where Chris directed these employees to take these actions, but that since they're his employees, he signed off on the paperwork, he's responsible for any of the mis-statements in those documents."
Carla Sigler is an attorney in private practice who has handled numerous cases involving ethics and professional conduct for both attorneys and judges. She says the ruling is somewhat favorable to Chesson.
"It does appear to be drafted more as a failure to supervise than anything else...rather than wrongdoing or misdeeds committed directly by him. "
Still she says: “I do think it’s serious because it says in the opinion that the court found the defendant’s conduct to be atypical and extraordinary and to display dishonesty and to be a pervasive scheme to impersonate debtors. No lawyer wants to hear their name associated with dishonesty in any opinion at all, ever.”
Punishment for Chesson includes a $5,000 fine, return money from certain clients, a remedial plan and a 90-day suspension from practicing in bankruptcy court.
The judge also recommends he be barred from U.S. District Court for a year.
But this is likely not the end of it according to Mark Judson, director of the Southwest Louisiana Law Center.
“I predict that the Office of Disciplinary Council will probably want to seek further sanctions and further action based on the appearance of fraud and dishonesty and how that reflects on the entire practice of law,” said Judson.
So, the ruling is likely not the final word.
Chesson's attorney says they have not decided whether to appeal.
To read the 44-page ruling click HERE.
