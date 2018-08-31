French Immersion students take a trip to Canada

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - French Immersion students from S.J. Welsh middle school are encouraging others to learn another language after an inspiring summer trip to Canada.
“We never actually experience it, so we’re just taking it in a taking it from the teacher’s point of view,” explained Mackenzie Davis, a student who went on the trip.
Madame Nathalie Boullion, a French teacher at S.J. Welsh helped organize the trip as a chance for students to get out of the classroom and into the world.
“We wanted to offer the opportunity for the students to go and experience first-hand the French culture, so we put this into motion last year, and this is the first year for our 8th graders to go,” said Boullion.
Students prepared for the trip by practicing real life situations in class. Even with a lot of practice, students were still anxious about traveling to a predominantly French-speaking country.
“It was very nerve-racking at first, but whenever we started to travel more and more, it started to get better,” said student, Drew Mitton.
Once the group arrived in Canada, all of the anxiety disappeared.
“We’re so surrounded by our phones, and we’re in a different country experiencing it, and we’re so sucked in that we actually don’t go and experience it for ourselves,” explained Davis. “Once we do, we actually open ourselves to new possibilities and new ideas.”
Now the students want to encourage their peers to try learning a new language.
“I think learning another language is very, very important to do because you can expand your future,” said Mitton.
Madame Boullion believes this is essential.
“At first it opened up their mind and for them to see the world in a different perspective. I think when you travel abroad you learn not only about the culture, but about yourself, and as young learners, you learn about comparing what you have at home and what there is to offer outside the comfort of your home or your state, or a global perspective on culture,” said Boullion. “I think that’s very important because we’re trying to prepare them to be citizens of the world.”
Most importantly, students learned that they want to go back to Canada again.
“I definitely realize that I want to become more fluent in French, I want to go back to Canada and experience it all over again,” said Davis.
The French team at S.J. Welsh is already planning their trip next summer, and hopes that it will become an annual tradition.
