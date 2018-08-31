French Immersion students take a trip to Canada

“At first it opened up their mind and for them to see the world in a different perspective. I think when you travel abroad you learn not only about the culture, but about yourself, and as young learners, you learn about comparing what you have at home and what there is to offer outside the comfort of your home or your state, or a global perspective on culture,” said Boullion. “I think that’s very important because we’re trying to prepare them to be citizens of the world.”