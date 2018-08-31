First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing this Labor Day Weekend

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -Overnight, there will still be some cloud cover, but most of the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will cool down after sunset but will still be warm and muggy during the night. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s.
By this weekend, there could be more rain to help us out. We are in a deficit with our rainfall totals so far this year. In fact, we are over three inches below where we should be. To put it into perspective, we had about 28 more inches of rainfall this time last year. Keep in mind, most of the rain was from Harvey last year.
By Friday the rain chances will go back to 40%. Therefore, not everyone will see rain. The rain will be scattered, likely in the afternoon. If you do get caught under one of these showers, there could be some local heavy rainfall. By the time sunset rolls around, the rain chances begin to drop back down.
The normal summertime weather pattern will continue into Labor Day weekend. If you're making any plans, be sure to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. The rain will likely take place in the afternoon with hot temperatures. It does not look like a washout, so I would not cancel any plans just yet.
On Labor Day, the rain will continue. If you are off on Monday, you might want to stay inside. There will be a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. I have the rain chances up to 60%. The rain chances will stay steady around 40% for the rest of the week.
Out in the tropics, there is now potential tropical cyclone six. This will likely become the next named storm Florence. This storm is just off the coast of Africa and is expected to eventually become a hurricane. We will keep you updated on this system. We are nearing the peak of hurricane season, so always make sure you are prepared.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.