FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing storms through the holiday weekend

Today’s rain chances are more of our normal 40% chance for afternoon storms, capable of lightning and heavy downpours. A couple of storms could be around for a few of the high school games today. Make sure to download our free KPLC weather app to track storms with the interactive radar and to receive weather alerts if issued for your location. The majority of the storms will be ending closer to sunset but a couple could still be around through 8:00 p.m.