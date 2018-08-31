FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing storms through the holiday weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - While our forecast won’t be a total washout this weekend, there will be plenty of storms around the area especially during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday as the atmospheric setup will be quite conducive for showers and thunderstorms to develop easily across the area as temperatures heat up.
Today’s rain chances are more of our normal 40% chance for afternoon storms, capable of lightning and heavy downpours. A couple of storms could be around for a few of the high school games today. Make sure to download our free KPLC weather app to track storms with the interactive radar and to receive weather alerts if issued for your location. The majority of the storms will be ending closer to sunset but a couple could still be around through 8:00 p.m.
A weakness aloft and trough of low pressure approaching from the Gulf will bring higher rain chances back for Saturday with the expected coverage of 60% to continue into Sunday and Monday as well as ample tropical moisture will surge into the area and combine with daytime heating to set off numerous scattered thunderstorms across the area, mainly during the afternoon hours.
Use your lightning safety if outdoors this Labor Day weekend, especially on the water and seek shelter indoors if you hear thunder. All storms that develop will produce cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours. There are some indications of a slight reduction in rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday before ahead of a tropical wave late next week that will move toward the area from the Gulf and enhance the rain chances again late next week.
This previously mentioned tropical wave next week has a low 10% chance of tropical development over the next five days, with a few computer models developing this into a tropical depression or even weak tropical storms somewhere over the northern Gulf of Mexico late next week. Until a storm forms, which isn’t certain at this time, we won’t be worried, but just know we are getting closer to peak of hurricane season so it’s always a good idea to stay prepared!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
