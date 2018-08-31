FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances this holiday weekend while we watch the tropics

Southwest Lousiana (KPLC) -To end this week, our weather will be nice. There has not been any rain so far today, and I do not expect much rain this afternoon. There will be lots of sunshine initially, but the clouds will slowly increase later today. With the sunshine early, the temperature will heat up quickly. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will remain low. I do not expect any rain after sunset. It should be a nice evening. However, it will still be very warm and muggy. If you have any plans this evening, you should not need an umbrella.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with no rain. At times it will be mostly clear. That should help the temperature drop a little overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s, so it will still be warm and muggy. As we start the day on Saturday, there will only be a few clouds around and the rain chances will be low.
Over the holiday weekend, it will be a bit gloomier. The rain chances go up to 40% on Saturday, then 60% on Sunday. If you are planning on doing anything outdoors, Saturday would be the better day to do so. I do not expect a washout on Sunday, but there will be more showers and storms around.
On Labor Day, the rain will continue. If you are off on Monday, you might want to stay inside. There will be a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. I have the rain chances up to 60%. With the rain expected, the positive side is that the temperature will be lower.
Through most of next week, the rain chances will remain around 40-60% due to a weak tropical wave moving across the Gulf. This will push in our direction over the next few days. This tropical wave will pull in extra moisture out of the gulf, therefore keeping the rain likely during the day.
The tropical wave has a very low chance to develop into anything. So, all this will bring is some extra rainfall. There will not be any tropical storm or hurricane from this weak system.
Out in the tropics, potential tropical cyclone six is still sitting off the coast of Africa. This will likely become the next named storm Florence. Even if Florence does develop, the current track it is taking should make it hard to come to the Gulf of Mexico. We will keep you updated on this system. We are nearing the peak of hurricane season, so always make sure you are prepared.
