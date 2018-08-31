Fatal 18-wheeler accident near Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - One person is confirmed dead this morning in an 18-wheeler pedestrian accident near Westlake, according to Chief Chris Wilrye with Westlake Police.
The pedestian was struck by a westbound tractor trailer shortly before 2 a.m., says Wilrye. The victim has not yet been identified.
Wilrye says standard toxicology testing on the driver is pending.
The Westlake on ramp at mile marker 27 was closed for about three hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It has been reopened and traffic is moving again in that area.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.