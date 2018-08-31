DA calls synthetic marijuana distribution conviction a step in the right direction

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Jessie Jefferson pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of synthetic marijuana Tuesday.
District Attorney John DeRosier called this conviction a step in the right direction, but still believes there’s a problem.
“We are going to double down, I visited with all of our law enforcement agencies in Calcasieu parish and we are definitely getting tougher as the days go by. The problem is, of course, the legislature keeps lower the penalties,” DeRosier said.
He says because the legislature continues to lower the penalties for non-violent crimes, it makes it harder for those who are trying to combat this issue.
“It makes it more frustrating for the boots on the ground to work their tails off to find the people who are selling this poison, arrest them and put them in jail only for them to get off on a non-violent crime,” DeRosier said.
Dr. Christina Jones at New Beginnings, an addiction treatment center, said some patients she’s seen tell her the reason they’ve used synthetic marijuana is because they think most drug tests their employers require don’t pick up the chemicals in them.
“It’s not considered pot, I don’t know if anyone knows, they actually had to make a new name for it. It’s called a novel psychoavtice substance, so NPS. When we diagnose someone, opiate use disorder, cannabis, it has it’s own thing now,” Jones said.
Jones said just one use of a synthetic marijuana product could cause irreversible effects.
“You can have one use of a synthetic, we’ve had a patient here, one use, we sent them to a psych ward four years ago and he has been actively psychotic, on and off meds, since,” Jones said.
She said parents should talk to their children about these dangerous and illegal drugs, because intervening early is a good method of prevention down the road.
