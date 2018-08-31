City Council to vote on proposed operating and capital budget

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed operating and capital budget for the 2018 - 2019 fiscal year Wednesday, Sep. 5, 2018.
The regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 326 Pujo Street.
During the meeting the public will be invited to make comments on the budget prior to the council’s vote.
A video presentation of the annual budget hearing, held Aug. 28, along with the complete proposed budget is available for viewing at www.cityoflakecharles.com under Community Spotlight.
The proposed budget, and the budget letter, is also available for public inspection in the Office of the Mayor on the 10th floor of City Hall and the following Calcasieu Parish libraries: Epps Branch, Carnegie Memorial Branch, and the Central Library.
