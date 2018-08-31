BREAKING: Two dead after plane crashes into TV tower near Kaplan

KAPLAN, LA (KPLC) - A plane crashed into a television tower near Kaplan Friday morning, leaving two people dead, officials said.
The tower, located in Vermilion parish, was owned by KATC-TV in Lafayette but was no longer in use by the television station.
It was being leased to radio station KAJN.
The accident knocked the radio station off the air.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update as more information becomes available.
