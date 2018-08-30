T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School becomes nationally certified

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Amy Delano, whose children go to T.S. Cooley, said the accelerated education her children receive at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School helps prepare them for their future.
“We laugh in our house that if you can make it through fifth grade, the program here, that you’re college ready,” Delano said. “Truly, we’re living that out just seeing how far advanced our children are in their vocabulary, their testing skills and their confidence.”
T.S. Cooley was one of nine schools across that successfully completed a nine-month process to become a nationally certified magnet school. In Calcasieu Parish, T.S. Cooley was the only school nationally recognized this year.
“We submitted evidence for each of the indicators for each of the big five areas," said Emily Alcock, principal at T.S. Cooley. “It was a task for our staff to do, but we were excited to do it and excited for the opportunities it would bring our school with the recognition.”
As a T.S. Cooley alumna, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said this certification is a win for everyone.
“I have a lot of pride, really, with any success in our school district," Holland said. “Cooley is special to me because this was my elementary school. But to see any of our kids succeed and grow towards our district goal of building foundations for the future, it’s just outstanding.”
Delano said her daughter, who is now in middle school, is at the top of her class and breezing through school because she attended T.S. Cooley.
“The ability to really love and enjoy school and learning because the foundation that’s built here is phenomenal,” Delano said.
Alcock said this national recognition is only a piece of the puzzle that makes their school whole.
“Beyond this, the day-to-day things that we do are truly making an impact on our students and the feedback that we get from parents when they leave us just inspires us to do more.”
Alcock hopes this will one day help expand visual performing arts at their school.
