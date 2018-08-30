Study of Kayouche Coulee underway a year after Harvey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In a joint effort between drainage districts, the parish, and the city of Lake Charles, a study is underway of the Kayouche Coulee which flooded in Hurricane Harvey.
“Look around and see everything gone, it’s heartbreaking,” Maudry Alfred who lives in Greinwich Terrace described her neighborhood just after the storm.
She allowed our cameras inside her home just weeks after the August 2017 flood. Alfred walked through her home, just studs and concrete floors, telling us what it used to be.
Today, her home is restored.
“It sure looks different than when you saw it last,” Alfred says with a smile standing in her renovated kitchen.
While her home is back in order, she and others living along the coulee, can’t seem to shake that uneasy feeling each time it rains.
They continue to ask what might happen the next time a major storm heads their way.
Michael Polk, Superintendent of Gravity Drainage District 4, is also looking for answers. He told 7News last year a Houston-based engineering firm would conduct a months-long study of the coulee.
Polk tells us that study by AECOM is now underway.
“It’s going to for sure entail some benefits that these retention ponds may or may not have, as well as the additional pump capacity that may or may not need to be implemented," Polk explains, "But no matter what, this study is going to come out with some things that will help improve the system.”
Polk expects the study to confirm what he believes would be a benefit to those living along the Kayouche Coulee.
“Aquarius Drive near the Hillcrest subdivision - that’s where the other potential 25-30 acre retention study is going to be,” Polk says pointing to the area just north of the terrace.
That’s the spot where he thinks a retention pond would be most beneficial. Polk also says areas where the coulee begins and ends are being considered for retention ponds.
Polk does say however, that even with the perfect system - no matter the number of pumps or ponds - it will have its limits.
“A lot of people were calling to see if we had that pumps on," Polk says, "The pumps were actually running about 24 hours before Harvey even made landfall near Port Lavaca, Texas.”
For perspective, he says the coulee is normal kept around 5 below sea level.
“It got near the 7 foot area during Hurricane Harvey,” he says.
That 12 foot difference is unlike anything Polk has ever seen before on the coulee.
While devastating, Harvey brought the community together, and Polk says it’s doing the same for those who manage the area’s drainage.
“The four years that I’ve been here, this is the first time that two other drainage districts are involved in something like this. So everybody is getting on board and working to come together to come to some better solutions for the drainage issues.”
Solutions that Alfred and her neighbors are hoping for.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.