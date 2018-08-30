Residents concerned after home invasion

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On August 25 at approximately 2:30 in the morning, police were called to a home invasion with shots fired on the 3500 block of McKinley street in south Lake Charles. Now residents are voicing their concerns about the crime in their neighborhood, which they say is getting worse.
Darnelle Foreman says, “It’s getting crazier and crazier by the day. People need Jesus more than ever.”
Frank Farrell says, “I know we’re having trouble with it in this town now. We’ve never had this much before. I’m sure that law enforcement we have is going to take care of it.”
But as Jon Lee says, he has lived in this neighborhood for 35 years and has seen the crime in the area get worse over time. He claims the police aren’t patrolling the area as much as they need to be.
“I was raised here, my father was raised here, my grandparents bought their house here. We watched it go from a good area to what the hell is it now. Can we get some help? That’s all i’m asking. Can we get some help so we don’t have stuff like this happen anymore.” Lee continues, “My house personally has been broken into three times. How are we supposed to protect ourselves? You got people out here that are worried about their families. I’ve got two little girls that I will not let out of my yard because of the stuff that goes on around here. And all we ask is for a little bit of help from the police department.”
Lee thinks that this crime could have been prevented with a larger police presence. Frank Ferrell says there used to be a routine patrol in the neighborhood and wishes it would come back. Now other residents agree and say they would like to see more patrolling of the neighborhood.
“Yeah I think we should do that. Decrease some of the stupid crime going on in the neighborhood.” Foreman said.
“I think everybody in the village would be safe if there was a larger police presence than what we got now.” says Lee.
Lt. Richard Harrell with Lake Charles police says this area is on his radar as a area with higher crime. He says Lake Charles police are patrolling proportionately and they are doing the best they can with the man power they have.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.