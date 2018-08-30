Residents concerned after home invasion

“I was raised here, my father was raised here, my grandparents bought their house here. We watched it go from a good area to what the hell is it now. Can we get some help? That’s all i’m asking. Can we get some help so we don’t have stuff like this happen anymore.” Lee continues, “My house personally has been broken into three times. How are we supposed to protect ourselves? You got people out here that are worried about their families. I’ve got two little girls that I will not let out of my yard because of the stuff that goes on around here. And all we ask is for a little bit of help from the police department.”