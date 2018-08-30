No. 17 McNeese preparing to open the season at Northern Colorado

information courtesy: McNeese Athletics
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's finally game week for the 2018 McNeese Cowboys.
The team returned to the practice field on Sunday night before having its regular in-season Monday off, then due to the weather, had its Tuesday afternoon practice session pushed back to the evening.
But the excitement is there as the Cowboys, ranked 17th and 18th in the preseason STATS and AFCA Coaches polls respectively, will open their season against Big Sky Conference opponent Northern Colorado.
"We're exciting to get back on a plane," said third-year head coach Lance Guidry at his weekly round table with the media. "The last time we were on a plane to travel was to Nebraska (2015 game where the Cowboys lost 31-24 in the final minute). This will be the first time to fly for a lot of these guys.
“Anytime you can leave the state of Louisiana or Texas and go play someone you’re not familiar with, it’s exciting to me.”
McNeese, 9-2 a year ago, will be opening up the season away from home for the second straight year and against a member of the FCS ranks. Last season, Southland Conference foe Nicholls hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired to down McNeese 37-35 in the opener.
“We’re playing someone out of the Big Sky, who are always good opponents, and we have BYU on our schedule,” said Guidry. "Northern Colorado is an improved football team. They have a good quarterback who is healthy after being injured last year, and a good wide receiver, a good tight end and a massive offensive line.
“Defensively, we don’t know what to expect.”
The Bears brought in veteran defensive coach Marty English to run the defense after last year's squad struggled against opposing offenses. English, a UNC graduate, coached the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Colorado State.
"We've been watching a lot of film on Colorado State to give us an idea of what they might be doing on defense," said Guidry.
This will be the first-ever meeting between McNeese and UNC but the Cowboys are no strangers to the Big Sky Conference.
Since 1991, McNeese has played 28 games against Big Sky members and compiling a 16-12 record. Of those 28 games, 10 have been playoff matchups. The last game against a Big Sky member happened in 2013 when the Cowboys defeated Weber State by a 43-6 score in Lake Charles.
Saturday's game will carry a 3:05 central time kick and will broadcast live on Pluto TV which is a free Internet-based platform that can also be picked up on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and PlayStation consoles.
The game will also be broadcast on 92.9 The Lake, McNeese’s flagship radio station, with Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam and Ron Hayes with the call.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.