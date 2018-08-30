Man pleads guilty to illegally re-entering U.S. numerous times

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An undocumented immigrant from Mexico pleaded guilty to re-entering the United States after being deported for the fifth time, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
Alfredo Sanchez-Hernandez, 39, of Mexico, was found in Calcasieu Parish on March 5, to be illegally in the United States, Joseph said. After further investigation, law enforcement agents discovered that Sanchez-Hernandez had been previously removed from the U.S. on four occasions with the most recent being Feb. 2010 near San Ysidro, California. Sanchez-Hernandez was convicted in California in May of 2000 for possession of heroin and was not allowed to re-enter the United States, said Joseph.
Sanchez-Hernandez pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay on one count of illegal re-entry or a previously deported alien.
Sanchez-Hernandez faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.