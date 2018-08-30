LEGAL CORNER: Do veterans have to buy hunting licenses?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
QUESTION: I needed to file a lawsuit, and was given a sample “petition”. Is that the same thing as a lawsuit?
ANSWER: The definition of a petition is a “formal written and signed request to an official person or body with authority particular to that issue.”
The most common use of the term one may associate with a petition is when citizens express their concerns over a matter by collecting signatures to show support or opposition to an issue or an official. However, using the definition of a “formal written request,” it is also how courts in Louisiana are asked to decide an issue. For example, when a succession is filed in Louisiana, it is done with a “Petition for Possession.” When a standard car accident case is filed, it is done most often using a “Petition for Damages.” And some petitions are obvious, such as a “Petition for Divorce” or a “Petition for Intervention” or a “Petition for Eviction.” So, yes, filing a lawsuit is usually done by way of petitioning the court, though there is usually only the signature of the petitioner or their representative required.
QUESTION: My step daughter’s biological dad has little interest in her. How difficult would it be to adopt her when her biological dad is still alive?
ANSWER: The first consideration is whether or not the absent parent will consent to the adoption. If consent is granted, the adoption can go forward. If the absent parent objects, the Children’s Code Art. 1245 lists two grounds in which a contested adoption can be granted: (1) the parent has refused or failed to comply with a court order of support without just cause for a period of at least six months, or (2) the parent has refused or failed to visit, communicate, or
attempt to communicate with the child without just cause for a period of at least six months.
It should be noted that since this is referred to “intrafamily adoption,” the adopting parent has to be married to the natural parent, not just in a relationship with that parent. Also, a voluntary child support arrangement does not apply here, as the code requires the breach of a court-ordered support payment.
QUESTION: I am a disabled veteran, and was invited on a hunt. I have heard that veterans are exempt from buying a license. Is that true? Does a disabled non-veteran have to purchase a license?
ANSWER: I believe you are exempt. If you go to the Wildlife and Fisheries website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov, on the top of the home page is a category, “Hunting” – if you scroll on that heading, you will see “license/permits”. Click on that, and on the next you will see a list that includes “Disability License Permit/Fees” – if you click on that, you will see a list of requirements for disabled people and the fees for different sports. For “Resident Disable Veteran” is says “hunting and fishing free”. However the lists has information depending on the sport – for example “Disabled Big Game” or “Disabled Basic Fishing License” which some have a small fee and some are free.
