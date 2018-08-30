LEGAL CORNER: Do veterans have to buy hunting licenses?

The most common use of the term one may associate with a petition is when citizens express their concerns over a matter by collecting signatures to show support or opposition to an issue or an official. However, using the definition of a “formal written request,” it is also how courts in Louisiana are asked to decide an issue. For example, when a succession is filed in Louisiana, it is done with a “Petition for Possession.” When a standard car accident case is filed, it is done most often using a “Petition for Damages.” And some petitions are obvious, such as a “Petition for Divorce” or a “Petition for Intervention” or a “Petition for Eviction.” So, yes, filing a lawsuit is usually done by way of petitioning the court, though there is usually only the signature of the petitioner or their representative required.