LCPD: High-speed chase ends in crash on Enterprise Blvd.

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two people are in the hospital after a high-speed chase ended with a car accident Wednesday, according to Lt. Richard Harrell, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
LCPD attempted to pull over Ryan Taylor, 19, for a traffic violation, according to Harrell. Taylor refused to stop and a high-speed chase began on Mill Street at 11: 44 a.m.
Harrell says the chase ended at Enterprise Blvd. and Second Street when Taylor crashed into another car.
Taylor and the victim were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Taylor had a warrant out for his arrest and was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of the crash, said Harrell.
