‘House system’ at elementary school promotes good behavior

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - It’s a way to encourage good behavior, academic excellence and reduce the likelihood of bullying.
Teachers and faculty at Westwood Elementary School in Westlake are implementing a “house system” by sorting its students into different houses or teams.
Jerry Treme, principal at Westwood Elementary, says it's helping create stronger bonds and connections with their students.
"Children want to be accepted, want to be loved, want to do the right things," said Treme.
The school created four different houses: Givers, Courage, Friendship and Dreamer. Students are then randomly assigned a house. Each house focuses on a value to help build character and promote good decision making.
“The importance is understanding that you need all of those teams to make a family—to make a school successful,” said Stefanie Self, Westwood school counselor.
According to Self, the house system allows older students to look after the younger students and could be a way to reduce bullying.
“It just kind of lets them know that they see them. That they’re watching them and to make good choices,” Self said.
And by making good choices, the students are recognized. Students are awarded House Points for good behavior, being respectful, and being a leader. At the end of each week, teachers tally up the points to see which house wins. The winning House will be recognized by having their House flag flying over the school at the beginning of the following week.
Self said at the end of each nine-week period, they will recognize the House that has excelled. And while the system isn’t focused on academics, she hopes this will encourage students to work harder.
"They need to feel like they're coming to a school to be a family. They need to feel that everybody supports them, that we love them, and once you get that intact, then the academics kind of come right with it," she said.
Principal Treme just wants everyone at the school to be happy and excited to learn.
“We just want our school to be a happy place and when you have happy parents, happy kids, happy teachers, you have a happy place.”
