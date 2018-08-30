FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing this weekend

Sunday that tropical moisture moves into Southwest Louisiana increasing rain chances to 60% through the day. Again, showers are expected to be scattered, but I think most of us will see some showers and storms through the day. Temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s. Moisture is expected to linger into Monday with rain chances still at 60% and ample cloud cover helping to keep temperatures in the 80s through the day. Showers will be scattered again, but I do think most of us will see rain. It will not be a wash-out, but if you do have outdoor plans be prepared with an inside alternative.