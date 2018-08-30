FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Through the day today expect rain chances to remain low with an isolated pop-up shower possible this afternoon into this evening. We’ll see partly cloudy skies allowing enough sunshine in to heat us up into the 90s. Through this afternoon feels-like temperatures will get near the triple digits. Overnight, skies will begin to clear as rain is unlikely. Temperatures dip into the 70s.
Rain chances remain low through Friday with the possibility of a pop-up shower through the day. Chances do remain isolated and not everyone will see that rain. Temperatures once again get into the 90s. Friday night, skies will remain partly cloudy ahead of rain chances on Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the mid-70s.
Saturday an area of tropical moisture will surge into Southeast Louisiana which will increase our rain chances to about 40% through the afternoon. Again, not everyone will see these rain as showers and storms will remain scattered. Temperatures get to about 90 as clouds help to moderate temperatures.
Sunday that tropical moisture moves into Southwest Louisiana increasing rain chances to 60% through the day. Again, showers are expected to be scattered, but I think most of us will see some showers and storms through the day. Temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s. Moisture is expected to linger into Monday with rain chances still at 60% and ample cloud cover helping to keep temperatures in the 80s through the day. Showers will be scattered again, but I do think most of us will see rain. It will not be a wash-out, but if you do have outdoor plans be prepared with an inside alternative.
Out in the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are remaining quiet. Farther across the Atlantic, the area we were watching for development yesterday has increased in the possibility of development. Now up to an 80% chance in the next 5 days. This area is still far away from our area, but we will continue to monitor it.
