Do bulletproof backpacks work?

“Our backpacks are tested and rated against Level IIIA standards, which excludes AR-caliber bullets. The lightweight, soft, ballistic material used in our backpacks is not only durable, it is also significantly less bulky than Level 4 ceramic plates, allowing the consumer to wear it at all times. This is often the same material and protection level found in law enforcement vests. It has also been found, through general testing, that this protection can lessen the impact of bullets from higher caliber weapons, such as an AR-15 when filled with normally carried objects such as books, binders, etc.”