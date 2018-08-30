Dequincy native donates kidney after woman she hadn’t spoken to in 37 years needs transplant

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Your driver’s license may indicate you’re an organ donor, but for one woman, donating her organs after she passed wasn’t enough.
When Peggy Davis saw on Facebook her childhood friend who she hadn’t spoken to in 37 years needed a kidney transplant, she didn’t have a second thought. “I just said on the post, I’m going to get tested and then Janice response was, you’d do that for me, and I said yeah I said I’m going to get tested,” Davis remembers.
Janice Williams suffers from polycystic kidney disease. She spent four hours a day, three days a week, for three and a half years doing dialysis.
“It can be very painful, you have your ups and downs, some days are good, some days aren’t, some days you pass out from low blood pressure,” Williams said, “I’ve even seen people die.”
Williams spent years on the transplant list, with two people already having offered her a kidney and failed tests to be a live donor, she was expecting the worst when Davis offered.
“I just kept waiting for something to fall through,” Williams said, “So every step of the way, I was just being negative about it. I just thought, oh, something’s going to happen.”
Davis never lost hope.
“Everything just fell into place,” Davis said, “It was meant to be and I just felt that from the beginning.”
After hours of surgery, Davis woke up knowing it was worth it. “The kidney worked immediately,” Williams said.
For Williams, it’s been an adjustment. During dialysis, she was only allowed to drink two cups of water a day.
Now, Williams has to drink endless amounts of water to keep her new kidney healthy. “It took awhile to accept this new life,” Williams said, “Because the old life, some of the things I was taught in dialysis, I’m having trouble retraining myself.”
Davis and Williams will always be connected. “I feel like she’s a sister,” Williams said, “I mean I do have her body part.”
Davis says, it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made. “The first thing her husband said was would you do it again?” Davis said, “I said a million times yes, I have no regrets.”
Please click HERE if you’d like to donate to a fundraiser for the women
