Astros extend contract of manager A.J. Hinch

Since his first season as Astros skipper in 2015, Hinch, 44, has rapidly developed into one of the elite managers in all of baseball and the most successful manager in franchise history. In his first three seasons (2015-17), Hinch led the Astros to two playoff appearances, culminating with the first World Series title in the club’s history in 2017. For his efforts, he was named Baseball America 2017 Manager of the Year and won the 2017 Esurance MLB Best Manager Award. He was also a finalist for the BBWAA AL Manager of the Year Award in both 2015 and 2017.