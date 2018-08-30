Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office makes numerous arrests in months long narcotics investigation

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29 in connection to a six-month investigation Sheriff Doug Hebert calls the Longino case.
Hebert says Thomas Longino, 60, was selling prescription medication out of his house. He says authorities were tipped off to the high traffic coming and going from the house. Longino’s home also doubled as his mechanic business, but authorities say that the people who came by his house left in the same cars.
“We went, got the search warrant, when they arrived to do it, they realized he had a security system, and a camera system, and unique to this one he actually had audio,” says Hebert.
The Sheriff’s Office says it seized Longino’s security system hard drive and discovered the prescription drug purchases were recorded. Longino was arrested for distribution, but the Allen Parish Grand Jury indicted him on numerous felony charges, including racketeering.
“It was apparent for the most part he was acting almost like a pawn shop," says Hebert. "Some folks would go in, go to the doctor, get pain prescription prescribed to them. Then they would bring them there and sell them to him. He would buy them and then turn around, and often to the same people at a later time sell them their pills back. So he was his own little pharmacy pawn shop if you will.”
Hebert says, like in many cases, some of those arrested may have gotten started on these drugs when they were prescribed them.
“For the most part, most of them are folks that just have a problem,” says Hebert. “You know, we are hoping at some point we hope we can encourage them to get help treatment. Now, Mr. Longino is another story. He took advantage of a lot of folks with problems and made a considerable amount of money doing it. He can stay in prison for as long as they’ll keep him."
Hebert says more arrests are likely.
Arrests:
- Alexis Brook Abrusley, 26: 16 counts of possession Hydrocodone, 11 counts of child endangerment.
- Adraine J. Miller, 34, Oakdale: 1 count of possession Hydrocodone.
- Brandy N. Johnson, 36: 1 count possession Hydrocodone.
- Brittney L. Smith, 25, of Oakdale: 1 count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Craig L. Welch, 45, of Oakdale: 1 count distribution Hydrocodone, 1 count distribution of Carisoprodol.
- Charles W. White, 43, of Oakdale: 2 counts possession of Hydrocodone.
- Cheri L. Strange, 32, of Oakdale: 1 count distribution of Alprazolam.
- Danny P. Cannon, 29, of Oakdale: 13 counts of possession of Hydrocodone, 10 counts of possession of narcotics in the presents of a minor child.
- Joshua D. Fontenot, 20, of Oakdale: 2 counts of possession of Hydrocone (Soma).
- Justin K. Strother, 35, of Oakdale: 2 counts of possession of Hydrocodone.
- Katie Murry Guillory, 37, of Oakdale: 1 count of possession of Carisoprodol (soma).
- Kristy L. Winn, 41 of Oakdale for : 1 count of distribution of Hydrocodone.
- Michael P. Fontenot, 39, of Oakdale: for 2 counts possession Hydrocodone.
- Mark J. Moward, 47 of Oakdale : 2 counts possession of Hydrocodone.
- Paul D. Winn, 49, of Oakdale: 1 count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Paul R. Abrusley, 65 of Oakdale: 1 count possession Hydrocodone.
- Paula S. Armistead, 43, of Oakdale: 4 counts possession of Hydrocodone.
- Ricki D. Anderson, 22, of Oakdale: 1: count of possession Hydrocodone.
- Robert Yeagley, 58, of Oberlin: 1 count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Sally P. Sanderson, 54: 1 count of possession of Hydrocodone.
- Santana M. Laird, 26, of Oakdale: 1 count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Savannah B. Bloodsworth, 22, of Oakdale: 1 Count possession Alprazolam.
- Susan Doran Carperter 53, of Oakdale: 1 count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Tammy T. Doyle, 56, of Oakdale: 1 count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Thomas Longino, 60, of Oakdale: 91 counts of distribution of Hydrocodone, 3 counts distribution of Alprazolam, 11 counts of distribution of narcotics in the presents of a minor child.
- Veronica R. Perkins 26, of Oakdale: 1: count possession of Hydrocodone.
- Valary R. Johnson, 57, of Oakdale: 1 count possession Hydrocodone.
- Wade O. Parker, 46, of Oakdale: 2 counts possession of Hydrocodone.
- Wendi S. Parker, 42, of Oakdale: 2 counts possession of Hydrocodone.
