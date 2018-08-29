Updates to Sulphur fatal single-vehicle crash, identity released

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Sulphur.
Codie Aguillard, 30, and Ronald Jasper Romero, 22, both of Lake Charles, were traveling eastbound on I-10 on August 28 around 3:34 p.m., according to Mel Estess with the Sulphur Police Department. The vehicle ran off of the roadway and struck a tree.
Estess says Aguillard was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to the Coronoer’s Office in Lake Charles. Romero was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He has moderate injuries.
Officers AJ Powell and Matt Gaspard of the Sulphur Police Department are investigating this case.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.